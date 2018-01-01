Moodbot

Make the invisible visible: Increase what makes you happy 😀 at work and stop ✋ nonsense early, so that everyone can do their best 💛

Add to Slack

Your mood 🙂 at work is often related to the direct and indirect actions or non-actions of other co-workers. For many giving kudos 🙌 to co-workers or accepting critical feedback is not easy, but an open culture is essential for a better working place 🚀 We will support you creating a more open culture.

Moodbot for Slack

A simple💡and automated 🤖 way to collect and measure weekly employee feedback.

Add to Slack

Benefits

  • Never miss important events again:

    In fast-growing startups, agencies and remote working teams often great actions doesn’t get enough and lousy experience too late attention. We fix this – on a weekly basis.

  • Don’t worry about the process:

    Moodbot works fully automated within Slack: weekly surveys, voting and sharing results with insightful participation- and mood-trend diagrams. All saves your precious time.

  • Our Unique Service:

    When you are not sure what could be the right actions for decreasing team mood results, we will help you personally to find a solution: Either directly or we will suggest you an expert.

Ben Horowitz

„A healthy company culture encourages people to share bad news. A company that discusses its problems freely and openly can quickly solve them. A company that covers up its problems frustrates everyone involved.“

From his book: The Hard Thing About Hard Things.

Numbers

  • 51%

    Are silent job seekers.

  • $100.000

    Does it cost in average to recruit one new employee and onboard her until she works productively in her team.

  • $0

    Is the price to try out Moodbot for 10 weeks.

Try free for 10 weeks

The trial will automatically expire. You don't need to put in any billing information. Start your free trial today.

Add to Slack