Moodbot for Slack

Your mood 🙂 at work is often related to the direct and indirect actions or non-actions of other co-workers. For many giving kudos 🙌 to co-workers or accepting critical feedback is not easy, but an open culture is essential for a better working place 🚀 We will support you creating a more open culture.
Benefits
-
Never miss important events again:
In fast-growing startups, agencies and remote working teams often great actions doesn’t get enough and lousy experience too late attention. We fix this – on a weekly basis.
-
Don’t worry about the process:
Moodbot works fully automated within Slack: weekly surveys, voting and sharing results with insightful participation- and mood-trend diagrams. All saves your precious time.
-
Our Unique Service:
When you are not sure what could be the right actions for decreasing team mood results, we will help you personally to find a solution: Either directly or we will suggest you an expert.
Ben Horowitz
„A healthy company culture encourages people to share bad news. A company that discusses its problems freely and openly can quickly solve them. A company that covers up its problems frustrates everyone involved.“
From his book: The Hard Thing About Hard Things.
Numbers
-
51%
Are silent job seekers.
-
$100.000
Does it cost in average to recruit one new employee and onboard her until she works productively in her team.
-
$0
Is the price to try out Moodbot for 10 weeks.